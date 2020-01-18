It’s been nearly two weeks since Cameron Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden, announced the birth of their baby daughter, Raddix Madden. But now, more details like Raddix’s birthdate and her full name have been revealed.

Raddix was born on December 30, 2019, at Cedar’s Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to the birth certificate obtained by The Blast. Her full name includes two middle names: Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden. The name Wildflower could have been a tribute to Cameron’s close friend, Drew Barrymore. The 44-year-old actress’s memoir was titled Wildflower, and her beauty line also has a floral-themed name: Flower Beauty.

As for Raddix’s extremely unique first name? Benji, 40, and Cameron, 47, created the name on their own, a source told Us Weekly. Raddix is the combination of the word “rad,” a favorite of the rocker family, and a translation of the phrase “new beginning.” The couple wanted their daughter’s name to honor the difficult road they had and all the disappointments they dealt with on their journey to becoming parents.

“It’s so like Cam and Benji to pick a quirky yet meaningful name,” the source added. “They agree it suits her perfectly.”

An insider previously told Us Weekly that the Good Charlotte rocker and Cameron welcomed their daughter via surrogate after years of attempting to conceive via IVF. They went through so much to get to this point,” says the source. “Cameron feels like this baby is truly a miracle.”

Nearly five years after they tied the knot in 2015, the couple finally welcomed their first child. They announced Raddix’s birth on January 3 via Instagram. “Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” their shared statement began. “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are also overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So, we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really, really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”