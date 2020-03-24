Stocking up! Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden made a rare public appearance to grab some groceries on March 20. The new parents have been laying low since welcoming their daughter, Raddix, in December 2019.

The couple kept their looks relaxed as they both sported black hoodies during their outing. Cameron, 47, rocked a pair of boyfriend jeans with her gorgeous blonde hair pulled back while Benji, 41, added a funky hat to his look. Both performers were wearing black gloves in an effort to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

This isn’t the first time the Bad Teacher actress has stepped out since bringing her daughter home. In January, the new mom was spotted leaving a friend’s house while rocking some gold hoops and a cozy sweater. She was also seen pampering herself at a nail salon in Los Angeles, one month after welcoming Raddix.

Cameron and Benji shared their exciting baby news with fans on January 3. “Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” the Good Charlotte rocker wrote on Instagram. “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are also overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So, we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really, really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”

The new parents welcomed their child via surrogate after several failed attempts at IVF, a source told Us Weekly. “They went through so much to get to this point,” the insider said. “Cameron feels like this baby is truly a miracle.” Scroll below to see the couple’s rare public appearance as parents.