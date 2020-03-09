So proud! Caitlyn Jenner took to the comments on daughter Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram to make a rare statement about her and Kim Kardashian.

“The most gorgeous women I know! Love you both!” the 70-year-old gushed on a photo of the stunning sisters.

Of course, fans couldn’t help but fawn over them too. “You look stunning!” someone wrote, while another added, “Wow, I hope I look as good as Kim when I’m 40.” Meanwhile, friend Yris Palmer chimed in, “Oh hi, beauties,” with a heart-eyes emoji.

Cait’s relationship with the Kar-Jenners hasn’t always been amicable. The former Olympian even admitted she hadn’t spoken to stepdaughter Khloé Kardashian in years during the November 28 episode of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here. At the time, a source told In Touch exclusively that the family was very upset with her over the comments.

“The Kardashians, especially Khloé, are beyond furious with Caitlyn for spilling the beans,” the insider dished. “Kris [Jenner] is so mad right now that she’s threatening legal action, but it’s unlikely she’ll go ahead with it once they all calm down.”

However, Kylie, 22, revealed that she and Caitlyn talk “like every day” during an interview with Harper’s BAZAAR published on February 4. “Except I couldn’t talk to her for three or four weeks when she did that show,” the makeup mogul said, referring to the reality series. “I watched clips online. It was hard to be out of touch for that long, but I feel like it was harder for because she couldn’t see us.”

Plus, Kim and her husband, Kanye West, “hung out” with Caitlyn and Sophia Hutchins at a 2020 Oscars afterparty, and an eyewitness told In Touch exclusively that “they looked to be catching up.”

Well, it sounds like the drama may be behind them!

