Feeling left out. Caitlyn Jenner is “heartbroken” that she hasn’t met Khloé Kardashian’s son yet, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Caitlyn is heartbroken that Khloé hasn’t invited her to meet the baby and feels shut out,” the insider claims. “She desperately wants to get to know her grandson.”

On August 8, Caitlyn, 72, took to Twitter to congratulate Khloé, 38, on welcoming baby No. 2 with Tristan Thompson. “Congratulations major, @khloekardashian. I love you so much!” the I Am Cait alum wrote via Twitter while sharing an article announcing Khloé’s baby’s arrival. “You are such a strong woman. And what an amazing mother!”

While Khloé and Caitlyn used to have a close bond, their relationship was tested when the former Olympian divorced the reality star’s mother, Kris Jenner, in 2015.

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

During an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians at the time, Khloé revealed Caitlyn got upset at her for not being more supportive of her during an interview.

“I said, ‘You slaughtered my mother, and you have the nerve to say, ‘What happened to family sticking together?’” the Good American founder told her mother about Caitlyn at the time. “I said, ‘You jumped that ship as soon as you did Diane Sawyer and attacked my mom,’ and instead, [she] tells me to ‘get a life’ and to ‘shut up,’ and I’m like, ‘You shut up and you get a f—king life.’”

It appears that Khloé and Caitlyn have left their drama in the past. In April 2021, the mother of two insisted there was “no beef” between her and Caitlyn and explained that the reason they only talk “every blue moon” is because they’re “busy.”

In Touch confirmed on August 5 that Khloé and Tristan, 31, welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, via surrogate. The former couple are also the parents to daughter True Thompson. Additionally, the NBA player is father to son Prince with ex Jordan Craig and son Theo with Maralee Nichols.

It was revealed that the Hulu star and Canada native were expecting their second child on July 13, nearly one year after they split due to Tristan’s affair with Maralee.

In June 2021, Maralee sued Tristan for paternity after they conceived their son in March 2021. The athlete was still in a relationship with Khloé at the time of the affair.

Despite welcoming a new addition to the family, the Kardashians star and Chicago Bulls player have not rekindled their on-again, off-again romance. “Khloe and Tristan are not back together,” a source told In Touch in July. “[They] have not spoken since December outside of coparenting matters.”

Reps for Khloé and Caitlyn did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s requests for comment.