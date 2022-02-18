A new chapter. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship is “only” about coparenting their daughter, True, following their split amid his paternity scandal, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“As much as it breaks Khloé’s heart, it’s not about them anymore. She truly believes Tristan will never change,” the insider admits about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s feelings about her ex, 30. “It’s all about raising True so that she sees a mother and a father who truly love her.”

The Good American founder, 37, “would love to erase the past” but knows she and the Canadian athlete “just can’t go back there again.” The insider adds that their on-and-off relationship “isn’t an option anymore.”

While the coparents are figuring out their new normal, a separate insider previously told In Touch in January that the conversations between Khloé and Tristan have been “short and limited.”

Even at that time, the “contact between” the former Sacramento Kings player and reality star only pertained to “conversations about True,” the second insider explained. “That’s about as far as it goes.”

“Tristan can’t stop apologizing, but the trust is broken, their relationship is broken,” divulged the insider.

In June 2021, Maralee Nichols filed a paternity suit against the former Boston Celtics forward claiming she became pregnant by him around his birthday in March of that year while he was still dating Khloé.

Paternity test results confirmed in January 2022 that Tristan is the father of Maralee’s son, who was born in December 2021. The athlete released a statement shortly after that said he wanted to “amicably raise” his newborn son with the former personal trainer.

“I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” Tristan began in a written statement via his Instagram Stories on January 3. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

He then added a personal apology to Khloé, writing that she didn’t “deserve” the drama surrounding her. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he continued. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the upmost [sic] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Since then, Maralee’s rep, Harvey Englander, claimed Tristan has “done nothing” to support her or their son. “He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance,” Englander wrote in a statement to In Touch on February 15.

Tristan has not responded to the rep’s claims.