Making new memories. The Hills: New Beginnings star Brody Jenner and his ex Kaitlynn Carter surprisingly reunited in Bali, Indonesia, nearly two years after they exchanged their vows on the exotic island. The former flames were all smiles while flying back home to Los Angeles together, fueling rumors a reconciliation could be in the works.

The on-again, off-again pair both attended Chloe Chapman and Paul Fisher’s wedding, which was held at The Lawn Canggu on Friday, February 21. Kaitlynn, 31, arrived to Bali on February 16, while Brody, 36, flew in two days later. It’s likely they spent some time together during the nuptials, as they were both in great spirits on the way home.

While heading back to L.A., the blonde beauty took to Instagram Stories with a clip of them both wearing masks and she jokingly questioned if they would “survive” the coronavirus. She also revealed how incredible the trip was in another post.

Courtesy of Kaitlynn Carter/Instagram

“To be honest, the moment I landed here was the first time I’ve felt FULLY like myself in a very long time, sort of felt like I came back to life (and this surprised me because I’d thought I’d been feeling pretty good)!” the MTV alum began.

“I got sad this morning thinking about leaving. Los Angeles has become a pretty heavy place for me lately (not really where I prefer to be anymore, but where I have to be for work), so I’m trying to capture the spirit and energy I feel here and bring some of that home with me,” she concluded.

Last summer, Kaitlynn and Brody announced they were parting ways after nearly five years together. In November 2019, the reality star reflected on their fizzled romance and revealed the moment she knew her marriage was over.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“I was drawn to his spirit. ‘You’ll never be bored!’ my mom offered, as I wondered early on whether or not he was the right partner for me,” the stunner told Elle. “Of course, she was right: I was never bored. He became my best friend, and together we had all the fun the world had to offer.”

“After years of constant ‘excitement,’ we found we’d done as much growing apart as we’d done growing up,” she added. “I began to spend a lot of time traveling on my own or with friends, quietly mourning what I knew in my heart would soon be the end of my marriage.”

It should be noted that Brody never made his marriage to Kaitlynn legal in the United States, despite having a ceremony in Indonesia.

In the wake of their split, Kaitlynn had a brief fling with Miley Cyrus and he moved on with model Josie Canseco, however they also have since called it quits. Even though he was spotted on a dinner date with Daniella Grace in December, the reality star appeared to be enjoying the “single life” in a video he posted of himself in January 2020.

We’ll see what the future holds!