Single and not ready to mingle. Brody Jenner is living his best life — the “single life,” that is. The Hills: New Beginnings star, 36, hinted at having troubles with commitment, although he is relaxing and getting silly with his pals while flying solo.

In a series of clips and screenshots shared to his Instagram Story, Brody uploaded a stock photo of a man proposing to a woman with the words, “They’re not actually afraid of commitment.” With a shrugging emoji, he added, “Ehh sometimes we are,” on Thursday, January 16. His cryptic message seems to make a lot of sense, considered he never made is marriage to Kaitlynn Carter legal in the United States despite marrying in Indonesia. The couple split just one year after their tropical ceremony.

Courtesy Brody Jenner/Instagram

Brody went on to show his fans how he is embracing life on his own. The hunk hit the beach during sunset, while enjoying a nice blunt to himself. “Single life,” he captioned the serene video. He later let it go during a car ride with one of his buddies. The reality star belted out the classic Disney tune “A Whole New World.” Although it looked like he was feeling himself, he should stick to reality TV and leave Broadway to the professionals.

Courtesy Brody Jenner/Instagram (2)

Following Brody’s split from Kaitlynn in August, the handsome star has been seen with a few other ladies. He was linked to model Josie Canseco back in September, although they parted ways after only two months of dating. In December, Brody had started seeing another model —Allison Mason, Us Weekly confirmed. Things must have fizzled out quickly between the two, as Brody was seen out to dinner with model Daniella Grace later that month. Clearly, he has a type.

Courtesy Brody Jenner/Instagram

After months of brief flings, it looks like Brody is taking a stab as a party of one. Although, when he does get back on the scene, pal Jason Wahler thinks he needs someone a little more grounded. “I think for him, look, he’s a great guy, he’s got a great heart, he’s got a lot of offer. I think he needs somebody who can really support him in the areas that he needs support in,” the 32-year-old told In Touch exclusively in November. “I think he needs to find somebody who is grounded and can give him a solid foundation and stability.”