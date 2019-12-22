Date night out! The Hills: New Beginnings star Brody Jenner was spotted out on a dinner date with model Daniella Grace. Brody, 36, and Daniella, 29, were photographed leaving Nobu L.A. after a low-key dinner in the early morning hours of Sunday, December 22.

007 / MEGA

The blonde model wore a black and white striped sweater by 4SI3NNA with leather pants, while Brody opted for a casual look of a black graphic T-shirt, gray jeans and Converse sneakers. They both got into the backseat of the same car as they left the popular eatery.

007 / MEGA

It seems like things have already fizzled out between Brody and his previous girlfriend, Allison Mason. The MTV star and Allison first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted together at sbe Nightingale’s grand opening party in Los Angeles in November. Us Weekly confirmed the two were an item earlier this month. Brody’s new romance with Daniella marks his third relationship since his breakup with former wife, Kaitlynn Carter.

Brody and Kaitlynn, 31, were together for five years when they announced their split in August. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward,” Brody’s rep Scott Newman told In Touch in a statement on Friday, August 2. They had previously tied the knot in a wedding ceremony in Indonesia, in June 2018, and they celebrated their one-year anniversary in June 2019, but they were never legally married, according to Us Weekly.

The former couple documented their ups and downs on the recent season of The Hills: New Beginnings and Kaitlynn addressed rumors that she and Brody were in an “open relationship.” “Everything with me and Brody is under my control, let’s put it that way,” the blonde beauty explained in her confessional. “There’s not one part of our relationship that I’m ashamed of or that I would do differently. I just think that the world isn’t necessarily ready to hear about all that. Not everybody is so open-minded or accepting of other people. But as long as what we’re doing is working for us, that’s the most important thing.”

But by the end of the season, they had called it quits. After his split with Kaitlyn, Brody had a brief fling with model Josie Canseco. They started dating in August, but broke up in October.