Britney Spears is still mad over the Netflix documentary that laid bare her family feuds and dysfunctional lifestyle. Three years after Britney vs Spears debuted on the streaming service, she has vowed to wage war on Netflix by denying them any use of her music, image or any cooperation whatsoever moving forward.

“Britney and her team have taken the position that Netflix did something unforgivable to her by airing and continuing to make available their documentary piece on Britney and her situation,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “And Britney and her team see themselves as the good guys in this situation.”

After noting that documentary was an “inarguably shabby and exploitative piece of television,” the source says Britney, 42, and her team fear that “it might be one of the most watched pieces of Britney-related media of the last twenty years” due to Netflix’s huge subscriber base.

“That’s not really fair to Britney on a bunch of levels and she knows it,” the insider continues. “To her credit, she’s putting her money where her mouth is and just refusing to do business with Netflix on any level.”

While the “Toxic” singer is likely losing out on money by refusing to work with Netflix, there are “all kinds of other shows and movies that constantly license her music, and there always will be.”

“Netflix is going to have to do something huge and profound — and I’m not sure what that could be – to win back Britney and her team’s confidence that they’re a firm she should be in business with, even passively [via music rights deals or licensing her old projects]!” the source concludes.

The 2021 documentary broke down Britney’s conservatorship court battle against her dad, Jamie Spears, who was named her conservator in 2008. Following a high-profile trial, Jamie, 71, stepped down as her conservator in September 2021 and the conservatorship was officially terminated in November of that year.

Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

The documentary didn’t paint Britney in the best light, and included interviews with her former boyfriend and paparazzo, Adnan Ghalib, and her former manager Sam Lutfi, who described himself as Britney’s “friend sometimes.”

Shortly after Britney vs Spears was released, the “Circus” singer took to social media to slam the project. “It’s really crazy guys … I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I hate to inform you but a lot of what you heard is not true!!!” Britney wrote via Instagram at the time. “I really try to disassociate myself from the drama!!!”