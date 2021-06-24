Justin Timberlake sent “love” and “support” to ex Britney Spears after she appeared in court to speak against her conservatorship on Wednesday, June 23.

“After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time,” Justin, who dated the “Baby One More Time” singer from 1998 to 2002, wrote via Twitter shortly after Britney made her impassioned statement to the judge.

“Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was … what’s happening to her is just not right,” the “Suit & Tie” artist, 40, continued in a separate tweet. “No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body … No one should EVER be held against their will.”

The Palmer actor added that the “Gimme More” singer, 39, shouldn’t have to “ask permission” to be able to access “everything [she’s] worked so hard for.”

Justin noted the message of support came from him and his wife, Jessica Biel. “We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live,” he concluded his lengthy message.

Britney received support from many celebrities after delivering her bombshell statement. “I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m OK and I’m happy,” the “Circus” artist admitted to the judge while speaking on her own behalf. “If I said that enough, maybe I’d become happy … I’m in shock. I’m traumatized … I’m so angry it’s insane.”

The “Toxic” singer also said she wants to sue her family and is tired of being “enslaved” by her father, Jamie Spears. The “Stronger” artist asked for ownership over her own life more than a decade after her conservatorship was established in 2008 following her hospitalization for a public breakdown on the heels of her divorce from ex-husband Kevin Federline. Britney and the backup dancer share two children — Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14.

The Mississippi native made more surprising claims, including that she has an IUD to prevent her from having more children that she’s not allowed to have removed. She also said she had been forced to work on her 2018 tour and has been given medication, most notably lithium, against her will.

Jamie previously served as conservator of her person and conservator of her estate until September 2019. At that time, a judge approved her longtime manager Jodi Montgomery in a temporary role amid Jamie’s health issues.

