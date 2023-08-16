Britney Spears has been in the entertainment business since she was a child and became an official pop superstar while she was still a teenager. As a result of her album sales, touring, a mega successful Las Vegas residency and more, the singer has earned a massive fortune over the years.

What Is Britney Spears’ Net Worth?

The “Toxic” singer is worth $70 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Britney Spears Make Money From Music?

The performer began working as a Disney Mouseketeer in 1993, and Britney rocketed to stardom at 16 years old with her debut single, “…Baby One More Time” and the album of the same name in 1999. Her music video featuring a naughty schoolgirl look and fierce dance moves made her one of the biggest breakout stars in years. The album would go on to sell 25 million copies worldwide

Britney’s 2000 follow-up album, Oops!… I Did It Again, went on to sell more than 10 million copies and included such hits as the title track, “Stronger,” “Lucky” and ‘”Don’t Let Me Be the Last to Know.”

Throughout her career, Britney has released nine studio albums and five compilation LPs. Her most recent album was 2016’s Glory.

Getty Images

How Does Britney Make Money From Performing?

Britney toured endlessly throughout her career, starting with 1999’s …Baby One More Time Tour. She would complete three more tours through 2004, until she injured her knee during The Onyx Hotel Tour, which raked in $48 million despite being cut short.

For her big comeback, Britney hit the road in 2010 for The Circus Starring Britney Spears world tour. Her 97 shows across the globe would go on to gross nearly $200 million.

After wanting a more settled life, the mom of two debuted her Britney: Piece of Me Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in December 2013. The show ran through December 2017 and grossed $137.6 million. Britney performed 248 shows in total, selling nearly 1 million tickets.

Does Britney Spears Have Any Businesses?

The Grammy winner became a fragrance mogul, releasing her first perfume, Curious, in 2004 with Elizabeth Arden. It went on to sell $100 million in its first year. Britney has released a total of 42 fragrances as of 2023, dropping “Jungle Fantasy” in July.

The Mississippi native got into the lingerie business in 2014, launching a collaboration with CHANGE Lingerie. “Every woman should feel confident and beautiful in everything she puts on,” the singer explained in a post on her website. “My vision for The Intimate Britney Spears is to create pieces that are sexy, luxurious and comfortable at the same time. I am excited to introduce this collection because I feel that we accomplished exactly that.”

The “Womanizer” singer has also signed lucrative deals repping Sketchers, Pepsi, Candies Shoes and other companies over the years.