Britney Spears revealed she got locked inside a bathroom at 2 a.m. before security ultimately saved the day by opening the door for her.

The pop star, 39, recalled her stressful experience that took place during the early hours of Tuesday, August 3, leading some fans to call her story a metaphor for her conservatorship drama.

“I got a new scented lotion from Victoria’s Secret, and I wanted to wear it because it helps me sleep better!!!!” Britney recalled via Instagram, revealing one circumstance led to another. “I went to the bathroom and looked at my leftover coffee from earlier in the morning and said ‘gross’ but didn’t throw it away, and then, I looked for my face wash but couldn’t find it anywhere!!!!”

After considering that her face wash may be in another bathroom, the “Stronger” singer said she “went to leave” the bathroom only to notice that she couldn’t get out.

Britney revealed her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, was there with her, however, he was sleeping at the time. “Even if there are earthquakes, he doesn’t wake up,” the performer quipped, noting he finally heard her calling out for him and tried to help pick the lock by using a pen, but was unsuccessful.

“I cleaned the bathroom and thought about taking a shower or something but then I saw it … the door … I just looked at it for the first time with a yearning of just wanting it to open … would my eyes trick me and make it happen faster???” she pondered, adding, “The old coffee I had left over from the morning was there … I started feeling foggy, so I drank it … I was reenergized and started speaking again!!!” At last, Britney said security arrived and the door was “finally opened.”

Upon hearing her story, several stars and fans couldn’t help but see some parallels to her personal life. “They Free’d Britney for real!” Miley Cyrus commented. “Girl has a PhD in metaphor,” another social media user replied.

Britney first broke her silence about feeling “traumatized” in her 13-year conservatorship during a court hearing in June, and she has since taken legal action to make a change.

On Monday, July 26, In Touch confirmed the Grammy-winning artist and her attorney requested to permanently cut her estranged father, Jamie Spears, 69, from Britney’s conservatorship team and replace him with CPA Jason Rubin. There will be another court hearing on December 13 to determine the outcome.

The Crossroads star has been under her conservatorship since 2008, but it appears the #FreeBritney movement and her recent efforts may change that.