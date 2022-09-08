Making moves! Britney Spears is selling her Destin, Florida home or $2 million, In Touch can confirm.

Britney, 40, originally purchased the 3,600-square-foot home for $920,000 in 2001. The “Toxic” singer’s beachfront condo features three bedrooms and three bathrooms, according to realtor.com.

While the beachfront location on the Gulf of Mexico is enough to make the home desirable, the luxury high-rise also boasts several amenities. The condo takes up over half of the tenth floor and offers direct views of the gorgeous Emerald Coast.

The front of the condo includes four towering columns, white marble floors and 10-foot ceilings.

The “Gimme More” singer’s Florida residence also includes a spacious living area, which has direct access to a large balcony, and includes a wood-burning fireplace and wet bar.

Another balcony can be directly accessed through the primary bedroom, which is filled with large windows that allow natural light to come through.

Meanwhile, the primary bathroom has double sinks and a marble bathtub.

The condo made headlines in July 2021 when Britney was in the middle of her conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears. A 2015 tweet from her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears resurfaced in which the Zoey 101 actress, 31, wrote, “We have a condo in Destin, Florida, and it’s the best getaway!”

Jamie Lynn faced backlash from the “Womanizer” singer’s fans, and she hit back at claims that she took advantage of her sister amid the conservatorship. “I don’t own a condo, and I can assure you that no one has ever bought me a place at the beach,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Because I prefer my beach vacations at the Ritz anyway. Simple FACTS. Y’all need to stop reachin.’”

In addition to the Florida property, Britney also owns a mansion in Calabasas, California.

Britney’s conservatorship came to an end after 13 years in November 2021. Following the ruling, the Crossroads star has been trying her best to live life on her own terms.

She married longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, in June, and Britney released her collaboration with Elton John, “Hold Me Closer” in August. The duet marks Britney’s first Billboard Top 10 hit in a decade.

While the “Circus” singer has found success in her love life and career, she has recently faced drama with her ex-husband Kevin Federline and their sons, Jayden and Preston.

“The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now,” Kevin, 44, claimed of their sons during a Daily Mail interview in August. “It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”

Only hours after Kevin’s interview was released, Britney clapped back at him via social media.

“It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories. “As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone … I gave them everything. Only one word: hurtful. I’ll say it. … Reminder that the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business not only affect me but my children as well!!!! I’m only human, and I’ve done my best.”

Later that week, Britney addressed why she thought her children wouldn’t visit her as much as they used to in a separate Instagram post, writing in a since-deleted post, “I wanted them to love me so much that I might have overdone it!!!”