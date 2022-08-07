Fighting back. Britney Spears slammed her ex-husband Kevin Federline for publicly claiming she hasn’t seen their sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, in a while.

“It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children,” the “Gimme More” artist, 40, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, August 6. “As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone. It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram. It was LONG before Instagram. I gave them everything. Only one word: hurtful. I’ll say it. My mother told me, ‘You should GIVE them to their dad.’ I’m sharing this because I can.”

Britney then followed up on her statement by sharing a separate post via Instagram that day.

“Reminder that the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business not only affect me but my children as well!!!! I’m only human, and I’ve done my best,” she wrote.

Britney’s public clapbacks came only hours after the Daily Mail reported that Kevin, 44, claimed in a series of interviews with ITV that Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, have not seen their mom in several months.

Courtesy of Britney Spears/Instagram

“The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now,” Kevin claimed, according to the outlet. “It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”

Not only that, but the former backup dancer also reportedly noted he believes the conservatorship Britney was put under “saved” her, and he further claimed that the revealing photos Britney has shared via Instagram impacted their teenage sons.

“I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself,” Kevin claimed he said to their kids. “But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough.”

In February 2008, the “Circus” singer was placed under a conservatorship by her father, Jamie Spears, which ultimately ended 13 years later in November 2021. Britney and Kevin were married from September 2004 until they split in November 2006. They later finalized their divorce in July 2007.

Shortly after the “Toxic” artist called out her ex on Instagram, her husband, Sam Asghari, defended his wife via his Instagram Stories. Britney and Sam, 28, recently wed on June 9 after dating for more than five years.

“To clarify, my wife has never posted a nude selfie except of her butt, which is quite modest these days,” the Dollface actor wrote. “There is no validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves, and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly. The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decision and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model.”

Sam continued, “Kevin’s gravy train will end soon, which probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements. I do not know him personally and have nothing against him aside [from] him choosing to vilify my wife. His character is revealed by [the] approval of the cruel 13-year [conservatorship], and his loyalty to Jamie indicates his approval at [the] time of its conception as well. Things that are now considered normal issues and behavior easily dealt with therapy or other ways were magnified to justify a 13-year prison sentence [sic] … I will not comment on this matter again except to say I have a job.”

The Iran native concluded his statement in a separate Instagram Story by writing a reference to the infamous moment when actor Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Oscars.

“I wish him the best and hope he has a more positive outlook in the future for benefit of all involved,” he added. “But for now: Keep my wife’s name out your mouth.”