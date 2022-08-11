Britney Spears and Kevin Federline’s Drama Over Sons Jayden, Sean: Everything We Know About Their Feud

The drama continues to unfold. Britney Spears and her ex-husband Kevin Federline suddenly got into a heated public feud over her relationship with their sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston Federline.

The chaos began after the former backup dancer spoke to the Daily Mail about Britney’s public image and how it has allegedly impacted Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.

“The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now,” Kevin, 44, claimed on August 6. “It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”

He also indicated that he supported Britney’s past conservatorship — which began in February 2008 and ended in November 2021 — by saying that it “saved” her and believed that her former conservator and father, Jamie Spears, “really cared” about Britney, 40. Kevin then pointed out the recent risqué photos the mom of two has been sharing via Instagram, alleging that the two teenagers are uncomfortable with them.

“I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself,” Kevin claimed he told Sean and Jayden. “But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough.”

Only hours after Kevin’s interview was released, the “Toxic” artist clapped back at him via social media.

“It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children,” Britney wrote via her Instagram Stories that day. “As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone … I gave them everything. Only one word: hurtful. I’ll say it. … Reminder that the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business not only affect me but my children as well!!!! I’m only human, and I’ve done my best.”

Britney’s new husband, Sam Asghari, also defended the “Gimme More” pop star in his own statement, which he posted via Instagram Stories that day.

“To clarify, my wife has never posted a nude selfie except of her butt, which is quite modest these days,” the Dollface actor wrote. “There is no validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves, and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly. The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decision and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model.”

Sam, 28, also slammed Kevin’s “character” for supporting the “cruel 13-year [conservatorship].”

“Things that are now considered normal issues and behavior easily dealt with therapy or other ways were magnified to justify a 13-year prison sentence [sic],” the Iran native added. “I will not comment on this matter again except to say I have a job.”

Later that week, Britney shared a separate Instagram post addressing why she thought her children wouldn’t visit her as much as they used to.

“I wanted them to love me so much that I might have overdone it!!!” the “Circus” artist wrote in the since-deleted post.

That day, Kevin shared now-deleted videos via Instagram of his ex-wife seemingly arguing with their Sean and Jayden.

Scroll through the gallery to learn more about Britney and Kevin’s feud.