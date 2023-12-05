Britney Spears’ estranged father, Jamie Spears, made headlines when it was revealed his leg was amputated. Fans of the “Toxic” singer are now wondering what happened to the retired business owner and if there are any updates about his health.

Why Was Jamie Spears’ Leg Amputated?

While Jamie has not publicly discussed the surgery, an insider told Page Six in November 2023 that the father of three had his leg amputated in October 2023 in Kentwood, Louisiana.

The source claimed that Jamie had a terrible infection after he underwent a knee replacement surgery. He reportedly had multiple unsuccessful surgeries before having the amputation, which was the “last resort.”

What Other Health Problems Has Jamie Spears Had?

Jamie lost his leg just two months after Page Six reported he was “seriously ill” and had visited several hospitals, including a facility for infectious disease patients.

It was reported that he had “lost more than 25 pounds” amid the health issues, which first began when he had a knee replacement in the mid-2000s.

Why Are Jamie Spears and Britney Spears Estranged?

Jamie has had a complicated relationship with Britney ever since he was named her conservator in 2008 and was given control of her personal, medical and financial affairs. He was given the title after Britney was hospitalized twice on involuntary psychiatric holds.

The “Circus” singer took Jamie to court in June 2021 in an attempt to have him removed as her conservator. Jamie was removed from the role in September of that year, while a Los Angeles judge terminated the arrangement altogether that November.

Shortly after her conservatorship ended, Britney took to Instagram to celebrate her victory. “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day!!!!,” the “Womanizer” singer wrote in the now-deleted post. “Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen????”

What Has Britney Spears Said About Her Conservatorship?

Britney opened up about the conservatorship in her October 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

She explained that her “conservatorship stripped me of my womanhood” and “made me into a child.”

“I became more of an entity than a person onstage,” Britney wrote. “I had always felt music in my bones and my blood; they stole that from me.”

Britney added that she “didn’t deserve” what her family did to her during the conservatorship. “The woman in me was pushed down for a long time,” the Crossroads star continued. “They wanted me to be wild onstage … and to be a robot the rest of the time.”