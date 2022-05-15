A hopeful outlook. Britney Spears’ fiancé, Sam Asghari, made a vow to the singer following the heartbreaking miscarriage of their first child together.

“We will have a miracle soon,” Sam, 28, commented under Britney’s original Instagram post on Saturday, May 14.

Earlier that day, the “Circus” artist, 40, announced her pregnancy loss. She was expecting baby No. 1 with Sam and her third child, as she shares sons Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” Sam and Britney’s statement read, which she posted via her Instagram account. “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However, we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

Despite the tragic news, the Grammy Award winner captioned her post with a more hopeful tone and thanked her fans for their “support.”

“We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family,” she wrote.

The announcement came only one month after the Grammy Award winner revealed that she was pregnant with baby No 3.

Instagram

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back. I thought, ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach???’” Britney wrote in her Instagram post at the time, calling her fiancé “husband” in the caption.

She continued, “My husband said, ‘No, you’re food pregnant, silly!!!’ So, I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.”

At the time, the personal trainer followed up on his fiancée’s note by sharing his own message via his Instagram Stories. In it, he described how eager he was to be a dad.

“Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect,” Sam wrote. “Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don’t take lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do.”

The couple met in October 2016 on the set of her music video for her song “Slumber Party,” and later started dating. After that, Sam supported Britney throughout her conservatorship battle, which began in February 2008 and formally ended in November 2021.

In June 2021, the “Gimme More” artist discussed her desire to have more children in her testimony to end conservatorship.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” Britney said at the time. “I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby.”