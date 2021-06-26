In good spirits. Britney Spears was all smiles while soaking up the sun on vacation in Hawaii with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, amid her conservatorship battle.

The pop star, 39, looked happy and healthy while lounging next to her 27-year-old beau, according to photos published by the Daily Mail. Britney looked fit in a pink bikini with black and white trim, sunglasses and a straw hat while Sam flaunted his toned physique in shorts and a trucker hat.

The couple’s getaway comes days after the “Toxic” singer broke her silence on her 13-year conservatorship on Wednesday, June 23. Via Zoom, Britney testified before Judge Brenda Penny in Los Angeles and alleged her conservatorship has been “abusive” and that it had left her “traumatized.” She added, “It’s my wish and my dream for this to end.”

“I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m OK and I’m happy,” the Louisiana native said. “If I said that enough, maybe I’d become happy … I’m in shock. I’m traumatized … I’m so angry it’s insane.”

“I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out,” Britney added, revealing she wants to sue her family and is tired of being “enslaved” by her father, Jamie Spears. She added, “It’s not OK to force me to do anything I want to do.”

The “I’m a Slave 4 U” singer has been under conservatorship since 2008, shortly after she was hospitalized following her public breakdown. Jamie previously served as conservator of her person and conservator of her estate. In September 2019, Jamie stepped back from his role amid health issues and a judge approved her longtime manager, Jodi Montgomery, as a temporary replacement.

After a brief break during the hearing, Vivian Thoreen, Jamie’s attorney, read a brief statement on his behalf, which said, “He’s sorry to see his daughter suffering in so much pain.”

One day after her appearance in court, Britney took to Instagram to issue an apology to her devoted followers. “I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years,” she wrote. “I did it because of my pride.”