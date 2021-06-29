A dancer who worked for Britney Spears is speaking out about the pop star’s heart-wrenching conservatorship testimony exclusively to In Touch.

“I had a lot of emotions when I first heard about the hearing because this is something that has been going on since I started the contract — people always ask me how she is doing, what is going on, and what it was like being around [her dad] Jamie Spears and the family,” the performer tells In Touch after collaborating with the pop star, 39, on her Las Vegas residency from 2013 to 2017 as well as her “Piece of Me” tour in 2018.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“Britney had days where she didn’t feel the best — I wouldn’t know why or what it was. Our job was to do what we needed to do, make sure she felt comfortable, take care of her, and then we left,” the dancer explains, noting it was an experience “unlike” working with any other popular artist. “So, there wasn’t much to connect on from that but then as I got to spend more time with her, she seemed like she wasn’t being able to do what she wanted to do.”

After over a decade of maintaining her silence about the conservatorship, Britney poured her heart out while giving her testimony via Zoom on June 23. “I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m OK and I’m happy,” the “Circus” singer revealed about her legal arrangement which began in 2008 after a public breakdown. “I’m in shock. I’m traumatized … I’m so angry it’s insane,” she continued.

Britney opened up about feeling “enslaved” by her father, describing her conservatorship as “abusive” and she requested it end immediately. Jamie and Bessemer Trust are currently in charge of the Grammy winner’s finances, while Britney’s longtime manager Jodi Montgomery is the conservator of her person.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“I’m so proud that [Britney] was able to clearly enunciate what she needed to say to everyone and the judge because that is something that normally gets a person very nervous and you can’t really speak well and your voice starts shaking,” the dancer tells In Touch. “I could tell she needed the proper care and she just wasn’t getting that. I wish that we all could have helped her in those moments.”

“I hope that her expressing how she feels in court can relate to some people — maybe her family, maybe her management team — to open their eyes to care for her,” the dancer adds. “Britney is such a goofy character and I think people get confused with that. She is so kind and so sweet and just wants to live her damn life and she deserves her freedom.”