Britney Spears revealing that she allegedly got pregnant by Justin Timberlake and had an abortion in 2000 had fans digging into the archives for previous clues that hinted at this bombshell news. It didn’t take long for avid Britney fans to recall a scene from the singer’s 2009 music video for “Everytime,” which many think was a nod to her secret decision to previously terminate a pregnancy.

In the emotional video, Britney is walking through a hospital when she comes across two rooms with very different events taking place. In one room, a woman is happily delivering a healthy baby, but in the other, another woman is flatlining.. Fans are convinced that the video and song’s lyrics are meant to represent the loss of Britney’s baby with Justin.

“Everytime by Britney Spears has such new meaning now,” one fan commented on Twitter. “It being a lullaby saying how she needs her baby.” Another person added, “Now I finally understand the story behind Everytime.”

Britney Spears/YouTube

Fans previously thought that “Everytime” was about Britney’s relationship with Justin, but now, it’s being theorized that Britney was actually writing about her baby. Specifically, the lyrics, “Every time I see you in my dreams, I see your face, it’s haunting me, I guess I need you baby,” are being referenced to make this point.

Britney’s explosive reveal about her alleged pregnancy and abortion is made in her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, which will be released on October 24. An excerpt from the memoir was published by People on October 17, in which Britney shared her story about the alleged pregnancy.

While the singer said she was happy about the baby and wanted to start a family with Justin, she claimed he didn’t feel the same. “He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” Britney wrote. “If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done [the abortion]. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

She also called the abortion, which happened when she was a teenager, “one of the most agonizing things” she’d ever experienced.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Britney and Justin dated for three years in the late 90s and early 2000s. Following their split, they both went on to have children of their own. Britney shares her sons Sean, 18, and Jayden, 17, with ex Kevin Federline, while Justin has two boys – Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3 – with wife Jessica Biel.