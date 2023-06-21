Staying neutral. Brielle Biermann is “not taking sides” amid her parents Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s messy divorce.

“Everybody knows that Brielle and Kim’s bond is unbreakable, so it was natural for her to take her mom’s side when they filed for divorce,” an insider told Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 20.

After news broke that Kim, 45, and Kroy, 37, split after 11 years of marriage in May, Brielle, 26, made headlines when she unfollowed him on Instagram. However, the source explained that she only made the move because she was “upset initially because her mom was upset.”

Now that she has had time to process the situation, the Don’t Be Tardy alum has had a change of heart.

“After taking some time to take a step back and reevaluate things, Brielle loves her dad, too. Kroy has been there for her in every way and has shown her nothing but love since he came into her life,” the source told the outlet. “So, Brielle decided to refollow him because she’s not going to take sides in her parents’ separation. She loves them both.”

The source shared the update two days after Brielle posted a tribute to Kroy on Father’s Day.

Kim welcomed her eldest daughters Brielle and Ariana Biermann during previous relationships, while Kroy adopted the girls in 2013 after their 2011 nuptials.

The former couple also share kids KJ, Kash, Kaia and Kane.

Kroy filed for divorce on May 5, while Kim submitted her own paperwork on May 7, In Touch confirmed at the time. In his paperwork, the former NFL player claimed that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” and he stated that their four minor children are presently in his care.

Curtis Means/Ace Pictures/Shutterstock

The Bravo alums filed for divorce after their financial issues were publicized in October 2022. In Touch confirmed that Kim and Kroy failed to pay back a $300,000 loan that they previously took out on their Alpharetta, Georgia, house. The property went into foreclosure proceedings and was scheduled to be auctioned off on March 7. However, the former couple managed to keep the residence in a last-minute deal made in February.

Their money woes seemed to settle down until May. At the time, TMZ reported that they owe the IRS $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017 and 2018. Additionally, the pair owe the state of Georgia $15,000 ​in unpaid taxes for 2018.