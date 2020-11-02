Brian Austin Green's Ex Vanessa Marcil Defends Megan Fox Amid Drama

Choosing sides. Brian Austin Green‘s ex Vanessa Marcil seemingly defended Megan Fox after the actress called him out for painting her as an “absent mother.”

“Like I said … the truth always comes out in the end … ” the actress, 52, who shares son Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green, 18, with Green, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, November 1. She added the caption, “#ImWithYouSister.”

After the Beverly Hills, 90120 alum, 47, posted a photo of himself and his and Fox’s 4-year-old son Journey on Instagram for Halloween , Fox, 34, wrote a lengthy comment questioning why he would publicly share a photo of their child.

“Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in,” the Transformers star wrote. “I had a great Halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture [sic] via Instagram.”

She continued, “You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time. Congratulations, you are truly a remarkable human! Why do you need the Internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?”

Following her comments, the Anger Management actor deleted the pic and re-uploaded the snap with Journey cropped out. After a social media user asked why Green never posted Halloween photos with Kassius, he quickly clapped back, “There was no social media then.”

Fox — who also shares sons Noah, 8, and Bodhi, 6 — with Green announced their separation in May. Now, she’s dating her Midnight in the Switchgrass costar Machine Gun Kelly. In August, her former flame threw a little shade at their romance.

“Achingly Beautiful Boy … My heart is yours,” the brunette babe captioned a black and white selfie with the rapper, 30. Hours later, Green posted a slide show of his sons with an almost identical caption as his ex’s. “Achingly beautiful boys … My heart is yours,” he wrote.

The father of four was briefly linked to bombshell Courtney Stodden but their “entanglement” was short-lived.