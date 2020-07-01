Heating up? Brian Austin Green and Courtney Stodden spent some quality time together in the jacuzzi amid swirling romance rumors. The model shared a steamy new video of them getting cozy in Malibu, California, on June 30.

“9021 now I kn0w,” she captioned the hot tub clip featuring the shirtless actor. Stodden, 25, appeared to be giving a shout-out to a pal and he joined in for fun. “Hey Ashley, here’s 90210. I’ve never seen him, I don’t know who he is,” the media personality said while laughing. Green added, “Ashley, hello, how are you?”

Shutterstock (2)

This interesting new video surfaced hours after he was spotted with model Tina Louise. Green, 46, and Louise were enjoying each other’s company in Los Angeles and grabbed a meal at Sugar Taco before leaving together. Prior to his outing with the catwalker, he was photographed with Stodden on June 13.

Green seems to be moving on in the wake of his split from Megan Fox, whose budding relationship with Machine Gun Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) is also getting more serious. The Adults Only alum addressed his ex’s romance for the first time in an episode of his “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast on May 18.

The father of three said he would always “love” his former flame because they spent 15 years together and share three kids Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

During the episode, Green also revealed he has no bad blood toward MGK, 30. “I’ve never met him, but Megan and I have talked about him,” he said. “From what she’s expressed, he’s just a really nice, genuine guy.”

YouTube

Fox, 34, and Green made an effort to save their marriage, but it “just wasn’t working,” an insider told In Touch exclusively post-split. “The couple always had their ups and downs and due to their busy schedules, they were barely spending any time together. Megan felt so lonely and it was her decision to end it.”

And she appears to be content with her new beau, too. In June, the Jennifer’s Body star and “Wild Boy” rapper seemingly got matching manicures inspired by his song “Bloody Valentine,” following her starring role in the track’s music video.

Hopefully, everything keeps going swimmingly!