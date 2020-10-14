Courtney Stodden oozed confidence while rocking a tiny bikini in new photos and let naysayers know she is living her best life. The star flaunted her curves in an animal print two-piece while sitting out by the pool in Beverly Hills, California.

“Get you a bitch that does both,” Courtney, 26, captioned her fierce swimsuit-clad snap on Wednesday, October 14, adding hashtags about body-positivity.

Courtesy of Courtney Stodden/Instagram

The now-brunette bombshell previously spoke out about her self-love journey and revealed she was under 95 pounds when she first “came to Hollywood.”

“Now I’m well over 100 and feel happier than ever. Embrace your healthy self in quarantine,” Courtney added in the wake of her split from husband Doug Hutchison. She and the actor, 60, finalized their divorce earlier this year in January.

This summer, Courtney sparked romance rumors with 90210 alum Brian Austin Green after they got cozy in a now-deleted video she shared via social media on June 30. However, their fling ended up being very short-lived and she later revealed their “entanglement” inspired her new single “Side Effects.”

While their rendezvous was “the catalyst” of the song, she told Fox News in a statement that “overall” the single is “inspired [from her] love life.”

In August, Brian, 47, addressed speculation about their relationship in a candid interview following his breakup from Megan Fox.

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“What people normally do when they get out of something is, they date,” the performer said during his appearance on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast. “They talk to multiple people, they go on multiple dates, they spend time with people until you feel a connection with somebody then something builds from there,” he added.

Brian said he connected with Courtney after they met through Instagram. “Courtney was a really nice person though, I don’t want to bad mouth her, she may have done some of the things she’s done, been the person she’s been, is the person she is, but when I spent time with her, super kind, super polite,” he shared.

Courtney goes into detail about the “hate” and “judgment” she has endured after being thrust into the limelight at only 16 in excerpts of her upcoming memoir obtained exclusively by In Touch. The release date has been pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic, but is expected to arrive in early 2021.

She’s got big things in the works!