Get well soon! Return to Amish star Mary Schmucker is now recovering after undergoing colon surgery earlier this week amid her battle with colon cancer.

“Mom had her colon surgery today and she’s recovering now,” daughter-in-law Rebecca Schmucker shared via Instagram on Friday, April 22.

Courtesy of Rebecca Jane Schmucker/Instagram

Though the selfie with Mama Mary was not taken the day of the TLC star’s surgery, Rebecca went on to thank fans for their continued support. “Thank you everyone for the kind thoughts and prayers and messages! Y’all are so sweet and we really appreciate you!” she added.

The former reality star announced her diagnosis earlier this month in a private Facebook group dedicated to her Tupperware business.

“I just want to give a little update,” Mary wrote, according to a screenshot captured by TV Shows Ace. “As you know I have colon cancer and I am scheduled for a surgery this month.”

Though details on her surgery were not announced at the time, she later shared that she was having second thoughts about going under the knife.

“I wanted to talk a little bit about my surgery,” she shared during an Instagram Live on Friday, April 8. “I kind of wanted to cancel but I guess I’m having my surgery in a couple weeks.”

“I’m going to need your help when I’m recuperating,” Mary pleaded to fans. “I need somebody to talk to, so I’ll probably jump on here quite a bit.”

As In Touch previously reported, Mary announced she will not be returning to the TLC spinoff.

Fans were first introduced to Mary when her son, Abe, and Rebecca appeared on Breaking Amish in 2012, before later joining the cast of Return to Amish. Though the couple left the series in 2017, Mama Mary remained on as a fan favorite.

“I am not coming back on TV, but a lot of the others went back. I would love to come back on TV, but there’s too many issues that won’t work for me,” she said in an Instagram post last month.

It’s unclear if her decision was a result of her cancer diagnosis, but she did note that she “would like to come back.”

“I would like to come back, but come back as we are doing now,” Mary added. “I feel we should do a story like what happened after the show, where we are now and what happened to us, so people know, but they don’t want to do that.”