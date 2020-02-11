An Academy Award wasn’t the only thing Brad Pitt won on Oscars night. He also scored a moment with ex Jennifer Aniston when they ran into each other at an afterparty, and an insider exclusively tells In Touch the exes shared a sweet exchange. “Apparently, [he] gave her a wink and wished [her] an early happy birthday,” the source says.

Despite all the excitement, Brad, 56, took a moment to celebrate Jen, who turned 51 on Tuesday, February 11. “[He] was in high spirits, he couldn’t stop smiling all night, but he remembered her upcoming birthday,” the insider continues.

The interaction didn’t last long, but the Ad Astra actor wasn’t the only one with well wishes to offer. “Brad and Jen chatted briefly on Oscar night,” the source says. “She quickly congratulated him on his win, and he was very thankful. Supposedly she said, ‘You did it!’ They’re both actors, of course winning an Academy Award for acting was something they both joked and dreamed about when they were together back in the day.”

The exes sparked rumors of a romantic reunion after the Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood star was seen heading into the Friends alum’s birthday party in 2019. According to Us Weekly, the one-time couple even caught up over a phone call the next day. But when the speculation got back to Brad, he quickly shut it down with a laugh. One year later, fans seem to be rooting for these two to give love another chance even more than ever, and the celebs are giving their shippers plenty of material.

In December 2019, they met up again at her Christmas party, and they seemed to be closer than they’d been in years. In January, when Brad won the Golden Globe, Jen couldn’t stop beaming at him. A source told In Touch at the time that the actress “welled up with emotion” for her ex and couldn’t have been more proud. “Jen was all smiles. She told me directly that she had a great evening. She didn’t seem to care about not winning,” they said. When she won a SAG Award, the admiration was mutual as they hugged backstage.

Despite all that, In Touch‘s source says it’s all still platonic. “Brad and Jen have history, and they’re friends again,” they insist. “It’s as simple as that.”