It was a great night at the 2020 Oscars as Brad Pitt *finally* took home a statue for his role in Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood while Parasite earned four wins including Best Picture. The event — which took place on Sunday, February 9 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles — was one for the books and many of the celebrities’ acceptance speeches were touching and from the heart.

After Brad, 56, nabbed his trophy, the actor couldn’t help but gush about his time in the entertainment business and even managed to squeeze in a shout-out to his kids. “Really incredible. Thank you to the Academy for this honors of honors,” the handsome hunk began. “This is really about Quentin Tarantino — you are original, one of a kind. The film industry would be a much darker place without you, and I love the ethos you gave Cliff Booth.”

“Look for the best in people, expect the worst but look for the best,” he added. “Leo [DiCaprio], I will ride on your coat tails any day, man, the view is fantastic. I also want to say, I think it’s time we give a little love to our stunt coordinators and crews. I am not one to look back, but this has made me do so.”

“Once upon a time in Hollywood, ain’t that the truth,” he concluded. “This is for my kids, everything I do — I adore you.”

Meanwhile, Laura Dern — who won for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Marriage Story — got emotional when talking about her parents, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern. “Some say never meet your heroes,” she said. “I say if you’re really blessed, you get them as your parents. I share this with my acting hereos, my legends, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern. You got game. I love you. Thank you all for this gift. This is the best birthday present ever.”

Of course, the night had plenty of funny moments — who could forget when Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig made the audience crack up with their acting skills, a.k.a. crying and yelling on cue? Or when Rebel Wilson and James Corden reprised their Cats character role on stage?

