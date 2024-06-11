Brad Pitt‘s daughter Shiloh made her feelings for her famous dad painfully clear when she filed a petition in court to have his last name removed on her 18th birthday, May 27.

The dramatic move came just weeks after it was revealed Brad’s other daughter Vivienne, 15, declined to use his name in the Playbill for the new Broadway show, The Outsiders, which she coproduced. Last November, their older sister Zahara, 19, introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie at a sorority initiation event at Spelman College.

When it comes to Brad’s relationship with the six children he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 49, it seems the writing is on the wall. (The bitter exes — who remain locked in legal battles over their French winery, Château Miraval, nearly seven years after their split — are also parents to Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Vivienne’s twin brother, Knox.)

“It’s a classic case of parental alienation,” a source exclusively tells In Touch.

But there’s a glimmer of hope for Brad: The source says the 60-year-old is thinking about starting a new family with his girlfriend of more than a year, 34-year-old jewelry designer Ines de Ramon.

“Brad wants another chance at fatherhood,” says the source. “He’s a different person than the first time around.”

Brad was blindsided when he heard — at the same time as the rest of the world — that his first biological child had opted to drop the hyphenated “Pitt” from her surname.

“Given the cold climate between him and Shiloh’s mother, he suspects Angelina had a hand in this,” the source says of his doubts that the teen hired a lawyer of her own volition. (Angelina herself dropped her estranged dad Jon Voight‘s last name in 2002.)

“The days after Shiloh’s birth in Namibia were some of the happiest days in Brad’s life,” the source adds. “He’s deeply hurt and is also troubled that Vivienne and Zahara stopped using his name. It’s clear Angelina is twisting the knife.”

So far, Brad’s attempts to reconcile have fallen flat. “He’s tried to rebuild relationships with all his children, and will continue to try,” the source says. “He hopes things will change over time when the kids are not so heavily influenced by Angelina.”

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Ines offers a second chance. The two have quietly been building their relationship since late 2022 after her September split from Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley.

“Ines is a breath of fresh air for Brad,” says the source. “With her, there’s no drama.”

Unlike Angelina, his costar in the steamy Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Ines is not in showbiz. “She works with a lot of celebrities in her jewelry business but isn’t a celeb herself,” says the source. “And she doesn’t want to be.”

Now Brad’s ready to start over, says the source, adding that the two have even talked about a summer wedding in Europe. “They’re not going to waste time with a long engagement,” says the source, noting that George Clooney, Brad’s good friend and costar in the upcoming film Wolfs, has offered up his Lake Como spread for the festivities.

“There’s a bit of urgency with this,” the source adds, “because Brad is very eager to have a child with Ines and she wants a proper commitment first. As soon as they tie the knot, the first priority will be having a baby.”