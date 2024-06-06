Angelina Jolie’s legal team rushed to court in a desperate attempt to have Brad Pitt’s bombshell lawsuit against her dismissed — days after the actress was ordered to turn over confidential documents, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Angelina, 49, responded to Brad’s fourth amended complaint.

Brad, 60, sued his ex after she sold her stake in a French winery, Chateau Miraval, they purchased during their marriage. The couple had planned to pass down the business to their children. The actor said he spent a substantial amount of time and effort into it a successful business. Brad said his investments turned Miraval into a thriving business. The couple split in 2016 after an incident on a private plane.

Angelina accused Brad of becoming physical with her while intoxicated. Brad denied the accusations. The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services cleared Brad of allegations of physical abuse following an investigation. No criminal charges were ever brought against him.

In 2021, Angelina reached out to Brad via a private email. The message, which was submitted as an exhibit in the lawsuit, showed Angelina telling her ex she wanted out of a business centered around alcohol.

During the court battle, it was revealed that Brad and his business partners offered Angelina $54 million for her stake in the company. The deal eventually fell apart.

In court, Angelina’s lawyers claimed Brad attempted to have her sign an NDA that had a provision barring her from speaking about both the business and their personal matters.

Angelina ended up selling her stake to a company named Stoli, run by an alleged Russian oligarch named Yuri Shefler.

Brad said Angelina broke an agreement they had to not sell their stake in Miraval without the other’s approval. He said Shefler and his team came in and attempted a “hostile takeover” of the company. His lawsuit demanded the sale be undone.

Nouvel, the company Stoli purchased from Angelina, filed a massive $350 million countersuit against Brad accusing him of misusing company assets.

Brad denied the allegations. Last month, Brad and Angelina fought over her producing NDAs she had employees sign in the past. The actor submitted a declaration from a former security guard, Tony Webb, who worked for the couple. He said he continued to work for Angelina after the divorce.

The guard said Angelina had employees sign strict NDAs — like the one she claimed Brad forced her to sign during negotiations over Miraval. In addition, Tony claimed he was told by other employees that Angelina encouraged her kids to avoid Brad during custody visits. Angelia fought the declaration from being used.

She opposed Brad’s request she turn over all of the NDAs she had employees sign over the years. Despite her argument, the judge ordered Angelina to produce eight years of NDAs she had employees sign within 60 days. Now, in her newly filed response, Angelina argued Brad’s entire lawsuit should be tossed.

The actress explained Miraval is owned by Quimicum. Brad owned half of Quimicum through his company Mondo Bongo and Angelina owned the other half through her company Nouvel. Angelina argued she could not have breached any contract over Miraval because she was not personally a party to the deal.

She said Nouvel was the name on all the paperwork . Further, her lawyer argued, “Jolie did not breach the Quimicum Articles because that contract does not prohibit selling Nouvel—it prohibits only the transfer of Quimicum’s shares.” Angelina believes she had every right to sell Nouvel. As a result, she demanded Brad’s claims be dismissed. A judge has yet to rule.

