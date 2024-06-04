Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh “blindsided” her famous father with her recent plea in court to cut all ties to his famous last name.

In Touch obtained the filing that Shiloh submitted in Los Angeles Superior Court on her 18th birthday, May 27.

The teen requested her name Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt be changed to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie. She listed the reason for the change as “personal.”

A source close to Entertainment Tonight said about the petition, “Shiloh hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself, so Angie doesn’t know and can’t speak for it.” Brad was “blindsided” by the decision, according to sources. An insider told In Touch, “Brad was blindsided by Shiloh dropping his last name, but he wasn’t surprised. He feels that Angie has slowly but surely turned their kids against him. She absolutely influenced their decisions to distance themselves from their dad.”

Another source close to Brad revealed he was “upset” after finding out about the move.

“He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter,” a source told People. “The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad,” the source added.

Los Angeles Superior Court

“He still loves all of his kids tremendously,” another insider told the outlet. “This whole process has been very hard for the whole family.” Brad and Jolie share six children: Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, Pax, 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15. Angelina and Brad spit in 2016 following an incident on a private jet where the actress claimed her then-husband became physical with her.

No criminal charges were brought against Brad. In 2022, his lawyer denied the accusations stating, “Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one—unlike the other side—but he’s not going to own anything he didn’t do. He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation. Thankfully, the various public authorities the other side has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions. Brad will continue to respond in court as he has consistently done.”

The exes have been fighting in court ever since. The actress sued the FBI demanding information about their investigation into the incident. She accused the agency of refusing to turn over requested records.

The case remains ongoing.

In addition, Brad sued Angelina after she sold her stake in a $500 million French winery named Chateau Miraval. The duo purchased the estate during their marriage with the goal of turning it into a business to pass down to their children. He accused Angelina of selling her interest to a company owned by a Russian oligarch. Brad claimed the new owner attempted a hostile takeover of the company.

Brad was hit with a $350 million countersuit that accused him of misusing Miraval’s assets for vanity projects. The exes are still battling out in court. Recently, a security guard who worked for the former couple claimed Angelina encouraged their children to “avoid” their father during custody visits.