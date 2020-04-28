Courtesy of Duane Chapman/Instagram

Their love is the real deal. After Duane Chapman posted a heartwarming tribute to his new girlfriend, Francie Frane, she had some emotional words of her own to share. On Monday, April 27, the Dog the Bounty Hunter alum’s new lady took to Instagram to reflect on their relationship. In a diary entry she wrote earlier that day, she opened up about what it was like finding love again after the death of her husband.

“You never know how strong you are until strong is the only choice you have! So you cling to God [and] to His Word with all your might because it’s all you know to do. Then, one day, I looked up from the ashes, and there you stood. Wow, God!” Francie, 51, wrote. In the caption of the post, she shared an additional Bible quote — and three little words for Duane, 67, alone. “I love you!”

It looks like these two lovebirds are on the same page. The sweet sentiment came just days after the reality TV star shared a similar post of his own. On Friday, April 24, he lamented the loss of late wife Beth Chapman while praising his new lady for helping him through it. “I scream [and] cry, ‘Beth, where are you? Why did you leave me? Then I look up [and] see you, Francie, [and] the pain turns to a smile,” he told her on the photo-sharing site. “I LOVE YOU, WOMAN!!”

The couple haven’t been shy about sharing their affection since going public with their relationship in March. Daughter Lyssa Chapman was the one who broke the news in an interview with The Sun, revealing the two met after their respective spouses passed away. She gushed about how supportive they both were and how much respect they both had for each other’s late partners. “Beth would approve,” she said. “I honestly believe that Beth sent Francie for my dad — I feel like Beth and [Francie’s husband] Bob are up there watching down over them.”

If it wasn’t Beth and Bob’s doing, Francie thinks it must’ve been God himself. On April 15, she credited him for bringing the two of them together, writing, “[We] have no doubts about that AT ALL!!” No matter how they found themselves crossing paths, it’s clear these two are bringing so much love and light to each other’s lives, and we couldn’t be happier for them.