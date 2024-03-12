Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, slammed haters who criticized her for moving on with boyfriend Breckin Meyer two years after the Full House alum’s death.

Kelly, 44, took to TikTok on March 10 to address her critics that believed she moved on “too fast” after revealing her relationship with Breckin, 49. She began by insisting that people have “no place and no right” to comment on her new romance.

“The vast, vast, vast majority of all of the comments and feedback and support and everything I’ve gotten since Bob passed, 99 percent has been positive and lovely and wonderful,” Kelly continued. “But there are some people who just love to talk.”

The Chicago native said that not everybody understands “the incredibly complex and difficult and dynamic thoughts and feelings that come up during this entire process.” She added that she still feels “guilt” following Bob’s death in January 2022, and insisted that she didn’t consider dating again until “well after a year” of his passing.

“I didn’t start dating until 18 months or so after Bob passed,” Kelly explained. “Now people are seeing me with my boyfriend, and it’s two years and a few months after, and maybe some people think Bob passed like a minute ago because they’re like, ‘This is so fast.’ It has been well over two years, and for every person it’s different.”

She went on to insist that “there is absolutely no room for judgment” and “it is not your place to judge because everyone goes through it differently.”

“Whether somebody moves on a month after or 10 years after does not diminish or take away from the love and the relationship that you had with your partner,” Kelly added.

Bob – who married Kelly in 2018 – died at the age of 65 after he was found unresponsive in his Florida hotel room following a stand-up performance. His cause of death was ultimately determined to be head trauma after he accidentally hit the back of his head on something.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

More than two years after his death, Kelly revealed that she found love with Breckin when they attended a 2024 Grammy Awards viewing party in February. “It took a while to get to the point where I’m like, ‘OK, I think he’d be happy with it,’” Kelly told E! News at the time while reflecting on the relationship.

Kelly also shared that Bob’s adult daughters – Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer – have been supportive of her dating the Clueless star. “It’s wonderful, it just meant so much to have their blessing,” she said. “They’re just angels. And to have them support is so meaningful.”