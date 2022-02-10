Bob Saget‘s family has revealed the cause of the Full House star’s sudden death at the age of 65 on January 9. They said in a statement one month after his passing that the comedian unknowingly suffered a head trauma that led to him dying in his sleep.

“In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful,” the family said on Wednesday, Feb. 9. “Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us.”

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma,” the statement explained, adding, “They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep.” Bob’s family noted that “No drugs or alcohol were involved.” His body was found unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Florida, hours after performing a show in Jacksonville the night before.

“As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter,” the statement concluded.

Bob’s body was found in his hotel bed by a member of the Ritz-Carlton’s security team after his family became concerned when he failed to check out at his scheduled time and they had been unable to reach the comedian. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The funnyman was in the middle of a standup comedy tour at the time of his death, having the time of his life working on new material for an upcoming special. In his final Instagram post shared in the early morning hours of the day he died, it showed a selfie of Bob on stage after the show with a satisfied smile on his face and a stool with a guitar atop behind him. In the caption Bob wrote, “Okay, I loved tonight’s show in Jacksonville. Really nice audience. Lots of positivity. Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences.” Bob then gushed, “I had no idea I did a two-hour set tonight. I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it,” adding, “Goin’ everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going ’cause I’m addicted to this s—t. Peace.”