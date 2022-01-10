Late actor Bob Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, is mourning the loss of her late husband, calling him her “whole heart.”

“Bob was my absolute everything,” she said in a statement obtained by In Touch on Monday, January 10. “I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers.”

“When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world,” she added. “Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time.”

Rizzo and Saget’s adult daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, previously revealed they are “devastated” after his sudden death at age 65 in a joint statement on Monday.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter,” the Saget family told Page Six. “Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

The former America’s Funniest Home Videos host shares his three adult children with his first wife, Sherri Kramer. They wed in 1982 but split after 15 years of marriage in 1997. Saget found love again with his second wife, Kelly, whom he married in 2018 after three years together.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to In Touch on Sunday, January 9, that Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida.

The authorities arrived on the scene “just after 4 p.m.” after receiving a call about an unresponsive man in the hotel. The Full House star was pronounced dead on the scene.

“We have no information on cause of death … The Medical Examiner’s Office will ultimately determine cause and manner of death,” the statement from the Sheriff’s office read. “Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

Of course, the How I Met Your Mother actor’s family members aren’t the only ones mourning his sudden death. Many of his celebrity friends and former costars have shared touching tributes of the beloved icon.

“Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has,” Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who starred alongside the comedian on Full House from the time they were infants, said in a statement to People. “We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”

Full House, which ran from 1987 to 1995, was one of Saget’s most prominent acting gigs as “America’s dad” Danny Tanner. He reprised his role for the 2016 revival of Fuller House with most of the original cast, sans the Olsen Twins. That being said, he has remained very close with his costars.

“I’ll never let go, brother. Love you,” Dave Coulier, who played Joey on the sitcom, wrote via Twitter about his friend. “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much, Bobby,” John Stamos, a.k.a. Uncle Jesse from the beloved series, tweeted.

Candace Cameron Bure, who portrayed Saget’s eldest TV daughter, DJ Tanner, admitted she had “no words” upon hearing the heartbreaking news, but she noted that Saget was “one of the best human beings” she had ever known.