Following Bob Saget’s tragic passing on January 9, 2022, photos of the hotel room where he was found dead have been released.

On Tuesday, March 22, Orlando, Florida, authorities shared images of the Ritz-Carlton suite the Full House star had been staying in at the time of his death. The photos provide a view of the headboard that is said to have caused his fatal head injury.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma,” Bob’s family said in a February 2022 statement, adding, “They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep.” His family noted that “no drugs or alcohol were involved.”

The late comedian was found unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Florida, hours after performing a show in Jacksonville the night before.

The photos show parts of the star’s hotel room, including the bathroom, minibar and bed. Although the bed’s headboard is padded, investigators said there is a “hard surface underneath,” which they believe Bob hit his head on, causing a fatal brain bleed.

Since the autopsy, Bob’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, has made efforts to maintain privacy surrounding her husband’s passing. On Monday, March 14, at the request of Bob’s family, a Florida court permanently sealed records pertaining to the investigation of his death.

The family’s attorney Brian Bieber released a statement to Fox News Digital confirming the news: “The entire Saget family is grateful that the judge granted their request for an injunction to preserve Bob’s dignity, as well as their privacy rights, especially after suffering this unexpected and tragic loss.”

Bob died at 65 years old after a flourishing career in television and comedy. He is survived by his wife Kelly, 42, and three daughters, Aubrey Saget, Lara Melanie Saget and Jennifer Belle Saget, whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

Keep scrolling to see photos of the room where Bob Saget’s tragic passing took place.