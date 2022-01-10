Late comedian Bob Saget‘s final text to his adult daughter, Aubrey, showed the kind of adoring parent he was. Before he took the stage in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday, January 8, for his I Don’t Do Negative stand-up tour, Bob texted Aubrey, “Thank u. Love u. Showtime!”

Aubrey, 34, shared the message he sent to her Instagram Stories, which is now set to private, after his tragic death on Sunday, January 9. The former Full House star was found unresponsive in his room at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Florida, at approximately 4 p.m. He was only 65 years old.

In addition to Aubrey, Bob was the father to two other daughters, Lara Melanie, 32, and Jennifer Belle, 29, whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer, 65.

A cause of death is still to be determined in the untimely passing of the beloved funnyman. Orange and Osceola Counties Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany, MD, told In Touch in a Monday, January 10, statement that, “An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget … At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play. The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation, which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete.”

Bob was in great spirits ahead of his tragic death. He was on a nationwide standup tour, while honing his material for an upcoming special. “Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience,” Bob wrote in his final tweet at 3:42 a.m. on the day he died, adding, “I had no idea I did a 2-hour set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s—t,” referring to doing standup comedy before live audiences.

He shared the same photo of himself onstage with a guitar placed atop a wooden stool to his Instagram around the same time. “Okay, I loved tonight’s show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville. Really nice audience. Lots of positivity. Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences,” Bob began.

Bob added excitedly, “I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it … Goin’ everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I’m addicted to this s—t. Peace out.”