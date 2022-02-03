He’s everywhere she looks. Candace Cameron Bure recalled her last text message exchange with late Full House star Bob Saget.

In her first public discussion about her TV dad since his death, the actress, 45, revealed the texts during her appearance on Today on Thursday, February 3. She explained that she and Saget were going to have dinner together that day but “had a little tiff.”

She claimed he texted her the following day to apologize for being “cranky.”

“He said, ‘Oh, now I feel even worse,’” the Fuller House alum read, before explaining his comparison to his late mother, Rosalyn “Dolly” Saget. “‘I was so wrong. You’re, like, my favorite person on the earth. And I acted like Dolly. I was getting ready to take a late flight, and I was annoyed … ‘You’re one of the few that understands if I act like Dolly, I’m not the best at my game that day. Haha.’”

Candace continued, “And Bob went on and on and on in the text and he said at the end, ‘I love you more for the trouble you’re giving me — if that’s even possible.’ And I wrote back, ‘I love you, I could never be mad at you. Roll my eyes at you? Yes. But never mad.’”

Dubbed “America’s dad” by fans, the actor was found dead at age 65 in his Orlando hotel room on January 9, spurring Hollywood to pay tribute to his legacy. An official cause of death has not been released. Two days after hearing the unexpected news, Bure took to Instagram to pen a lengthy, heartfelt letter to her friend.



“Oh, Bob. Why’d you have to leave us so soon?” the Los Angeles native captioned an old photo of her and Bob. “We are all family, but you were the glue. The sticky, messy, squishy, sweet, lovable glue. My childhood is wrapped up in you, my formative teenage years and the rest of adulthood. You taught me to feel deeply at such a young age. You were never afraid or ashamed to share your emotions, to cry, to love, to laugh and say it out loud. We’ve always been so deeply connected since the day we met when I was 10 years old.”

In her post, the Hallmark actress also reflected on how Bob was “always so protective” of her.

“There will never be another like you,” she added. “I wish you could see the outpouring of love you have. You’ve certainly left a beautiful legacy in kindness, compassion, loyalty, generosity, and love. I’m not saying ‘goodbye’ because you’ll never leave my heart. Even with this gigantic tear in it.”

Multiple celebrities in addition to Bure attended the late How I Met Your Mother alum’s funeral on January 14, including the original Full House cast: John Stamos, Jodie Sweetin, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, Dave Coulier and Lori Loughlin.

During her Today interview, Bure got choked up as she pulled out her phone to read her and Bob’s last conversation. However, she also revealed the positive memories with him that she cherishes.

“He kneeled down to me, he got eye to eye with me, and he said, ‘Hi, I’m Bob. I’m gonna be your dad,” she recalled. “‘So I want you to feel comfortable. We’re gonna be friends.’ He was just so warm and inviting and it really kicked off an incredible 35-year friendship.”