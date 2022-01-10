Bob Saget recovered from COVID-19 weeks before his sudden death, comedian Tim Wilkins exclusively tells In Touch following the Full House star’s final stand-up show in Florida.

“He was smiling and laughing and joking and just having a good time,” Wilkins, 53, says about Saget’s demeanor just days before the actor was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando on Sunday, January 9. Saget performed on Friday and Saturday evening.

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“His last shows were an hour and 45 minutes and two hours, respectively,” Wilkins tells In Touch about Saget’s last moments on stage. “That’s a really long time, and you don’t do that unless you and the audience are having fun.”

There has been no official cause of death yet for Saget, however, an autopsy was performed on the father of three following his unexpected passing.

“Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play. The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete,” Chief Medical Officer Joshua Stephany explained in a press release on Monday, January 11. “When the autopsy report has been finalized, a follow-up press statement will be released.”

After hearing the heartbreaking news, fans and friends of Saget have shared statements mourning his death while also celebrating his accomplishments as an actor and stand-up comic.

MEGA

“[His death] was a total shock to me. People ask me ‘did you have drinks backstage?’ No, he had just finished a bout of being sick and was wearing a mask out of courtesy but drinking either coffee or tea and washing his hands excessively,” Wilkins tells In Touch about his own reaction, revealing he is still coming to terms with Saget’s death.

Saget had the crowd cheering during his last performance at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Ponte Vedra Beach, a memory fans are now cherishing more than ever.

“He did what he does,” attendee Doug Nickels told E! News following news of the America’s Funniest Home Videos host’s death at 65. “It was amazing. Everything seemed great. He absolutely rocked the house. And I think he really felt that.”

Saget is survived by his second wife, Kelly Rizzo, whom he met in 2015 and later married in 2018, as well as his first wife, Sherri Kramer, with whom he welcomed three daughters: Aubrey, Jennifer and Lara.