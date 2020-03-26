Blac Chyna claims her daughter, Dream Kardashian, suffered a second-degree burn on her leg while in ex Rob Kardashian’s custody, according to a statement given to In Touch from her attorney, Lynne Ciani. The star, whose real name is Angela Renée White, alleges she discovered the mark on Dream when the toddler, 3, returned home from visiting her father on March 21.

While Chyna claims this wasn’t Kardashian’s first offense, Kardashian’s attorney, Marty Singer, claims “Rob treated Dream appropriately and Chyna was informed” in a separate statement provided to In Touch.

In February, “Rob admitted that Dream had received a [first-degree] burn at his home and promised it would never happen again,” Ciani claims. “Chyna immediately sought out and obtained appropriate medical treatment for Dream’s burn.”

According to the Rob & Chyna star’s attorney, “When Dream returned to Chyna’s home after visiting her father [in March], Chyna was shocked and extremely upset to discover that Dream had suffered a second severe burn very near the first burn on her leg.”

The video vixen, 31, allegedly reached out to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 33, to find out what happened and he “initially lied,” according to Ciani, denying the second burn occurred in his care.

Kardashian allegedly later changed his story and had his nanny send a text, admitting Dream received the second burn from a hot lightbulb in his home. “Chyna again sought medical care for Dream and learned the most recent burn on her leg was a second-degree burn,” claims Ciani on behalf of the entrepreneur.

The Lashed founder ultimately decided to take action “to protect her daughter’s physical and emotional well-being,” Ciani claims. Chyna contacted the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and the police to request an investigation to get to the bottom of it.

“It is very important for the American public to know that our brave law enforcement and DCFS personnel are still working to protect children during the coronavirus pandemic,” Ciani adds.

“Chyna has since learned the nanny who was allegedly watching Dream when she was burned both times will no longer work for Rob,” the statement concludes, noting the model would like to approve of his new nannies going forward. “While that development is a good start, Chyna will do everything within her power to ensure Dream’s safety during her visitations with her father.”

In his own statement provided to In Touch, Kardashian’s attorney claims “the health, safety and well-being of Dream is and has always been Rob’s top priority,” noting the star’s nanny of the last two years has a high-risk pregnancy and [is] in the process of leaving his employment at will.”

“Unfortunately Dream has had two accidents in the last month while with this nanny,” the statement continues. “Following an investigation by the DCFS and the police in which Rob fully cooperated, he has every reason to believe that there will be no findings of any safety issues in his home. It should be noted that on multiple occasions third parties have called on DCFS to visit Chyna’s home for treatment of Dream and within the last month, Dream has arrived to Rob from Chyna with many unexplained injuries including rashes, cuts, bruises and a dislocated arm.”

“It is unfortunate that Chyna feels the need to publicly miscommunicate the situation and has once again wasted valuable public resources by calling first responders in a desperate attempt to smear Rob’s name in response to his ongoing lawsuit against her for full custody of their daughter,” Singer adds.

In January, a Los Angeles judge denied Kardashian’s emergency motion to seek primary custody of Dream. As of now, both parties have joint legal and physical custody. The exes will soon be facing off again in court.