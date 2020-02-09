High fashion! Blac Chyna slayed on the 2020 Oscars red carpet on February 9. The model rocked a high-fashion black wrap-dress with blue detailing for the glitzy event at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The starlet is not nominated nor is she presenting, but she definitely stole the show with her ensemble.

The 31-year-old wore a velvet full-length gown with a sky-high slit and plunging neckline. The structured shoulders were adorned with blue fringe, which matched the cuffs around the sleeves. She completed the ensemble with a short ‘do, smokey eyeshadow and a nude lip.

The starlet looks like she’s been working hard on her enviable figure. Part of it can be credited to closely watching her daily diet. “When I wake up, I start off either with a double espresso or black coffee, I might add a little bit of creamer,” Chyna explained to Life & Style in January. “From there, I might skip breakfast, or I might eat the food I made the night before. I love leftovers.”

The model enjoys seafood and baked chicken but tries to stay mindful of what she eats. “For dinner, it depends on how I’m feeling that day. For the most part, I try not to eat too much. Because I’m always in the house, I’ve found myself in the refrigerator eating random things,” she added.

It’s not all glitz and glamour in Chyna’s life at the moment. She and ex Rob Kardashian have been in an ongoing custody battle over their 2-year-old daughter, Dream. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was recently denied his request for primary custody after claiming the model was a “danger” to their child.

“Chyna will vigorously contest this latest, despicable attempt to take away her daughter in a court of law — where she will keep prevailing against her ex-fiancé Rob and the other malicious and vindictive members of his family (namely, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner),” Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, wrote in a statement obtained by In Touch.

It looks like Chyna’s not letting the drama bring her down.