A tough family dilemma. Rob Kardashian claims he tried to make his relationship with ex-fiancé, Blac Chyna, work for the sake of their daughter, Dream Kardashian, in newly released court documents. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said he was sincerely worried about how their split would impact the 3-year-old, and it caused him to have second thoughts about calling it quits with his former flame.

“I was trying to give her a chance,” the 32-year-old shared while reflecting on their fizzled romance in an April 2018 deposition, according to Us Weekly. “I only want a child with one woman, so I’m going to give this woman a chance. But, you know, it never — it just never reconciled. It just got worse. Everything just got worse.”

Kcr/Shutterstock

Despite his efforts to improve the situation, Kardashian said it eventually dawned on him that it wasn’t going to happen, which broke his heart. “I just felt sad for my baby,” he stated in the docs.

Back in 2017, the Arthur George founder filed the lawsuit against his former flame, following an alleged dispute that took place between him and Chyna, 31, in December 2016. “Now, Chyna has submitted evidence to the court proving that she never committed assault and battery against Rob and that his case should be thrown out of court,” her attorney, Lynne M. Ciani, tells the outlet in a new statement.

Courtesy of Rob Kardashian/Twitter

She also confirms Kardashian and his ex will soon be facing off in court for other reasons. “Chyna’s claim against Rob Kardashian for posting illegal revenge porn photos of her will be tried before a jury on May 26, 2020,” Ciani says.

Chyna’s attorney recently spoke out after a judge responded to the TV personality’s request to seek primary custody of the toddler. Kardashian alleged the former video vixen was a “danger” to their daughter, claiming she partied too hard while Dream was around and was a bad influence. Even though the judge took his motion into consideration, it was denied.

Kardashian and Chyna parted ways in February 2017, just a few months after they welcomed their daughter. Hopefully they can find a middle ground which allows them to coparent Dream amicably.