Taking a stand. Blac Chyna was “distraught” to learn that Kylie Jenner and Rob Kardashian took her daughter, Dream Kardashian, on a helicopter ride for her birthday back in November 2019. The reality star’s lawyer issued a lengthy statement on Monday, January 27, explaining how Chyna felt, shortly after Jenner reflected on being flown around in the helicopter that Kobe Bryant tragically died in.

“Chyna has become aware that Kylie Jenner is using the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant, his beautiful daughter, and seven other precious souls to profess her ‘distress’ that she and Dream had ridden on the same helicopter with the same pilot prior to Sunday’s horrific crash,” Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, claims in a statement provided to In Touch, noting how this is related to her custody fight with Rob. “What Kylie failed to disclose was that Chyna never gave Kylie permission to take her precious daughter Dream on a helicopter ride and that Chyna never would have given Kylie that permission.”

Courtesy of Rob Kardashian/Instagram

“No parents should find out after-the-fact that their child has participated in a dangerous activity without their permission,” Ciani said on behalf of the E! alum. “Chyna voiced her strong objections to Rob and insisted that it never happen again. She sends her heartfelt prayers and condolences to all of the families impacted by yesterday’s tragedy.”

The mother of two’s reaction comes shortly after the makeup maven, 22, shared a grieving message in the wake of the NBA legend’s death on January 26. “Rest in peace … and prayers to these families,” Jenner wrote while mourning the loss of the nine people that died in the tragic helicopter crash.

“I still can’t believe this. That was the helicopter I would fly on from time to time with that pilot, Ara. He was such a nice man,” the Life of Kylie alum wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Hold your loved ones close.”

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner / Instagram

Just a few months ago, the Arthur George founder posted a photo of Dream standing in front of a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter and she was eating a cupcake while celebrating her B-day. “Happy Birthday Dream,” he wrote on November 10. “Took Dream on her first helicopter ride,” Jenner also shared on her Instagram Stories at the time. “Happy birthday, baby girl. You are a gift.”

Looking ahead, Chyna made it crystal clear that she doesn’t want her children flying on helicopters.