Family goals! Big Brother alums Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo opened up about being first-time parents after welcoming their son, Arrow, in July 2021. “Every stage is so much fun, but just watching the world through his eyes, it’s so exciting,” Nicole tells In Touch in an exclusive video interview.

“When he falls asleep right on my chest and he’s in the most peaceful, calm — and he just wants you to cuddle him — It just melts my heart,” Victor, 31, adds. “I mean, it really is awesome.”

The pair, who agrees parenthood is “so rewarding,” met while competing on season 18 of Big Brother, where Nicole, 30, was crowned the first-place winner, just two years after first joining the show. After sparking a romantic relationship in 2017, the reality TV personalities competed in season 31 of The Amazing Race.

Victor and the Michigan native tied the knot in March 2021, four months after they welcomed Arrow. Although Nicole and Victor are head over heels in love with their little one, they’re ready to give him a sibling!

“We’re gonna be starting to try again soon. Just really wanted to hit that one-year mark,” Nicole says as she had to properly heal from Arrow’s C-section birth. “I just kind of needed time to ease my way into motherhood.”

While parenthood has been a big love-fest for the pair, Nicole and the California native have experienced struggles raising Arrow. In an attempt to let other parents know that they are not alone, the couple partnered with Babyganics #Pootraits contest, where winners win a year’s supply of diapers.

“I’m sent home with this 6-lb baby and we’re responsible for him. So, what Victor and I did aside from like the diaper changing and stuff, I think it would be the sleeping,” Nicole says, while explaining they took six-hour shifts with Arrow.

“We just came across all these new challenges that you would never think about, you know, now that you have this baby that you’re responsible for and even now,” Victor adds. “We just rely on each other.”

The Challenge alum reveals they also get help with baby duty from family members, who often give them advice and feedback on their parenting techniques. Nicole and Victor pride themselves on showing the non-glamourous side of parenthood, and even share their struggles on social media.

“I just see people make it normal to bounce back and like I’m still 30 pounds heavier than when I got pregnant with Arrow,” Nicole shares. It is just not easy to bounce back. And not that I like really ever will bounce back or care to bounce back. I am trying to do small, healthier choices. I realized it takes a little bit longer than you think.”