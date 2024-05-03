Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes Support Rob Marciano After GMA Exit

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes opened about Rob Marciano’s recent firing from the ABC network, and the couple sympathized with the meteorologist.

T.J., 46, declined to speak about the details behind Rob’s departure during the Friday, May 3, episode of “Amy and T.J.,” the couple’s podcast. However, he did say that he and Amy, 51, recently had breakfast with someone who reminded them that “nobody leaves ABC in a pretty fashion.”

“It’s a tough situation,” Amy chimed in. “We have walked down that road, and it’s not an easy one. I think [Rob] might still be going through a divorce, so we know what it’s like to have your entire life upended – career and personal life – and we’ve both known Rob for a long time.”

T.J. added that Rob, 55, was at CNN when he started working there in 2006, and ​said the two became close friends over the years.

“He could pull out his phone now, and his phone is flooded with messages from me over the past decade of me complimenting him,” T.J. continued. “He is one of the best guys I’ve ever seen in the field covering weather. He is just good. He’s just good at it, and I like people that can handle live [coverage] like that.”

Amy also referenced her and T.J.’s affair scandal that resulted in their firing from GMA3 in 2022. She said that they “do know what it’s like to have those headlines, to be the subject of clickbait.”

Mark Sagliocco / Getty Images

“That’s a tough position for anyone to be going through, especially someone who is a father of two. I know how much he loves his kids. He talks about them all the time. So it’s just tough to see those headlines almost, for the sake of his family, his kids, him, all of that. So our heart goes out to him,” the podcast host concluded.

News of Rob’s firing broke on Tuesday, April 30, and multiple outlets reported that his exit stemmed from “anger management issues.” The weatherman had already been “temporarily banned” from Good Morning America’s Times Square studio in New York City approximately a year prior. Rob still reported the weather, but he did so from the field.

In March 2023, Page Six reported that Rob had allegedly made a colleague “feel uncomfortable,” which was what resulted in the temporary ban. While ABC ​was willing to allow Rob to return ​to the studio just a few months after the ​alleged incident occurred, GMA executive producer Simone Swink reportedly refused to let Rob back on the set.