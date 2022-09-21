Pushing through the pain. Khloé Kardashian cried as she revealed she was expecting baby No. 2 with ex Tristan Thompson amid his cheating and paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols in a sneak peek of the upcoming season 2 premiere of the Kardashians.

“There is something that I’m ready to talk about,” the Good American founder, 38, said at the beginning of the new teaser, which was released on Tuesday, September 20. “Tristan and I are having another baby.”

Khloé was then seen fighting back tears in her confessional as she said, “It’s supposed to be a really exciting time, and it’s just a different experience.”

While she also pointed out that this “has been a difficult time” for her, the Hulu star noted that “it’s [the] start of something positive and happy and beautiful.”

Momager Kris Jenner also cried about the ordeal, saying, “It’s hard to watch her in pain.”

On August 5, a source confirmed to In Touch that the former couple had welcomed their second child, a son, via surrogate. The former pair also share daughter True Thompson, who was born in April 2018.

Three weeks prior, reports surfaced that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Chicago Bulls player were expecting baby No. 2, and a rep for Khloé confirmed it to In Touch.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the statement read on July 13. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

In December 2021, Maralee, 31, gave birth to her and Tristan’s child, a son named Theo. In court documents obtained by In Touch, Maralee claimed that their child was conceived in March of that year on Tristan’ birthday, which is when he was still in a relationship with Khloé. While he initially denied that he was the father, Tristan later confirmed the paternity test results in a public statement that he shared in early January via his Instagram Stories.

“Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” the athlete wrote at the time, before apologizing to his ex-girlfriend. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the upmost [sic] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Toward the end of season 1 of the hit reality series, the Kardashian-Jenner family discovered Maralee’s claims after the news surfaced online. However, they did not reveal that the NBA player and the reality TV star were expecting a second child at the time.

The first episode of season 2 of The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, September 22, on Hulu.