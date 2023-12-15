Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori had a blowout fight after she returned from her recent trip to Australia, and she reportedly “gave him an ultimatum.”

“Their argument exploded on the night she went out with him when she was dressed normally and was drinking and flirting,” a source revealed to The Daily Mail ​on Thursday, December 14. “Kanye didn’t like this because he knew he was no longer in control. She allegedly told him she was done being his silent mute and that she is not his muse like Kim [Kardashian] was and he cannot treat her as such.”

“Kanye was forced to loosen the leash or face losing her. This was a huge turning point in their relationship and ever since then she has shown glimpses of her true self. This made her friends so happy to see her smiling and laughing and interacting in Miami,” the insider continued. “Kanye will never get anyone better than her and he knows this.”

Bianca, 28, demanded that Kanye, 46, stop with his behavior towards her or “risk losing her.” Sources also added that they witnessed the rapper “explode” at his wife “over fears he was losing control over her image and demeanor.”

Bianca’s outfits have pushed the proverbial envelope lately with ​barely-there getups, including one particularly bizarre style that involved a stuffed cat covering her breasts.

Bianca’s friends believed the couple’s latest fight was due to the architectural designer wearing her own choice of outfits while she visited friends in Australia.

The Daily Mail reported that Bianca “loved being the center of attention when she returned home, and her friends thought that they got through to her.”

“When she returned to Kanye for the party in Dubai, she was more herself than she’s ever been with him, but this did not sit well with him. She wore what she wanted and was seen talking to people, being flirty and having a good time,” the insider continued. “This apparently caused a huge fight with them because he does not like his women to be themselves. He wants them to be sexy – but sexy with what he wants them to wear. The next time she is out she is naked with a stuffed animal.”

Bianca’s friends aren’t the only ones concerned for her. Kanye and Bianca wed in December 2022, just one month after his divorce from Kim, 43, was finalized, and the relationship reportedly “sparked concern” from her parents.

“Her parents found it suspect that he married Bianca one month after his divorce from Kim was finalized. They really didn’t want Bianca to be his rebound from such a high-profile marriage,” reported The Daily Mail.

Bianca and Kanye’s reps did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.