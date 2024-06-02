Another day, another daring look from Bianca Censori! Kanye West’s wife left very little to the imagination in a white high-cut bodysuit as the pair headed into a meeting in Prato, Italy.

The architectural designer, 29, was spotted out in nothing but a thong bodysuit that put her sideboob and bare butt on full display, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ. Bianca paired the thin, sleeveless one-piece with a pair of tan wedge heels. Her black hair was slicked back in a neat bun, and she appeared to be wearing minimal makeup for the daytime outing. Bianca was photographed stepping out of a car clutching a sketchbook to her chest, although it’s unclear exactly what the sketches on the page represented.

Ye, 46, matched his wife in an all-white outfit that included pants, a jacket and sneakers. The couple headed into a building for what seemed to be a meeting for the rapper’s Yeezy brand.

Bold, revealing and somewhat unusual outfits are nothing new for Bianca, who married Ye in December 2022. The Australia native made headlines for wearing a fuzzy faux cat on her chest in December 2023. Months later, in April, she wore only bandages on her feet for an outing at Disneyland. Many of her ensembles include tiny thongs or tight and sheer leggings that put plenty of skin on display.

Of course, many fans have speculated that Bianca appears to be uncomfortable in some of her more revealing looks, often covering herself with her arms or other objects. This has led to rumors that Ye controls what the Yeezy employee wears. However, a source exclusively told In Touch on April 4 that it’s really Bianca who calls the shots when it comes to her wardrobe.

“Bianca is extremely intelligent, well-educated and beyond ambitious,” the insider said. “This idea that she’s some sort of victim is way off the mark. She’s absolutely loving the attention she creates by baring her body in public.”

The source continued, “She’s got no problem flaunting her incredible body if that’s what keeps Kanye happy. Putting up with his madness is a means to an end for her. Bianca is getting everything she wants in the way of fashion deals and connections.”

Ye’s musical partner Malik Yusef has also commented on Bianca’s outfits, telling Page Six that he thinks her style is a collaborative effort between the “Gold Digger” hitmaker and his wife.

“She makes her own decisions on how to dress,” he told the publication. “I think [she and Ye] experiment together and say, ‘Hey, this is beautiful.’”