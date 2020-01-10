Fresh Ink! Bhad Bhabie Shows Off the Colorful New Butterfly Tattoo She Got on Her Leg

Courtesy Bhad Bhabie/Instagram

Starting 2020 with some fresh ink! Bhad Bhabie (real name: Danielle Bregoli) gave the first look at the vibrant new butterfly tattoo she just got in a video posted via Instagram on Friday, January 10. When one of her followers said she had a “butterfly addiction no cap,” the rapper proudly replied, “Yesssir I got nine.”

The 16-year-old also tagged the artist behind her design, Kat Tat, and shared another clip showing the process. In the comments, one fan brought up how butterflies are “deep and powerful representations of life.”

“Many cultures associate the butterfly with our souls,” they wrote. “The Christian religion sees the butterfly as a symbol of resurrection. Around the world, people view the butterfly as representing endurance, change and hope.”

Courtesy Bhad Bhabie/Instagram

Just one day ago, she teased the unveil of her new ink shortly after opening up about her major accomplishment. The Florida native shared an announcement revealing that she is the youngest artist to go platinum in the last decade due to the success of her hit single “Gucci Flip Flops” featuring the popular artist Lil Yachty. It was also noted how that song, as well as “Hi Bich” and “These Heaux” have garnered over 350 million views.

“More hits coming. More records gon b broken,” she captioned the post.

Courtesy Bhad Bhabie/Instagram

Prior to that, Danielle shut down rumors that she got plastic surgery while taking to social media. Underneath a photo she posted, one person asked when she got her lips done. “February 31st,” the artist quipped.

Not long after, she made sure to really set the record straight, writing, “It really hurts me that everything I do bothers people. That even includes getting older and features changing. It’s life, guys. I can’t stop myself from getting older. I’m so sorry.”

That’s not the first time she’s clapped back at nay-sayers either. In December 2019, Danielle responded to backlash after wearing her hair in box braids. “I love the way I look plus ya man agrees, and we all know I look fine ASF with any hairstyle I do from any culture because I’m just that bitch,” the internet personality said.

One thing is for certain, she’s not afraid to speak her mind!