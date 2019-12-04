Yikes. Bhad Bhabie (real name: Danielle Bregoli) is under fire for sporting braids on her Instagram Stories, but the rapper defended her actions in a lengthy statement on social media. “To all the black females that are saying my hair [ain’t] meant for box braids — guess the f—k what? Y’all hair ain’t meant to be straight, but y’all glue whole wigs on to your heads and sew Brazilian/Indian/Peruvian hair, which is anything like your natural hair texture at all, and I don’t say a God damn thing,” the 16-year-old began on Tuesday, December 3.

The “Cash Me Outside” crooner added, “Neither do the other cultures that you get the hair from. And on top of that, I’m not one of the people who has ever made fun of or said anything about girls with box braids or any type of braids. I completely agree that would be out of line and culture appropriation if I was trashing black girls for wearing braids then getting them, but that’s not the situation at all. So, leave me TF alone or I’mma [sic] start getting real disrespectful.”

The brunette beauty continued her rant and revealed she is digging her new ‘do, despite the negative comments. “I love the way I look plus ya man agrees, and we all know I look fine ASF with any hairstyle I do from any culture because I’m just that bitch,” she stated. “I hope y’all bald-headed hos stay up all night thinking about this. Me and my braids gonna [sic] sleep real good. Goodnight.”

But of course, some people took to the comments section to talk about the ~hairy~ situation. One person wrote, “I just said Bhad Bhabie or whoever wanted to be black because she got some box braids,” while another echoed, “Bhad Bhabie looks a mess with them box braids.”

Later on, the Florida native wanted to clear the air about her appearance. “LOL, I knew the internet would find a way to flip what I was saying,” she wrote. “So, first of all my comment was NOT directed toward ALL black women who wear straight hair, only toward the black women who were saying I was trying to be black because I was wearing braids. All I did was say back to them what they said to me by saying they want to be like other cultures for wearing straight Peruvian, Indian and other hair types. It’s dumb for me to say that, huh? But why is it OK for someone to accuse me of doing something I’m not but when I do the EXACT SAME THING back, I’m wrong?”

Bhad Bhabie also pointed out that her comments were taken out of context. “And by the way, I didn’t call black women bald-headed, either,” she noted. “That was in a whole different comment that was made about all the people who also had something to say about me. There were multiple other races, too. Even some white women were accusing me. And no, I do not personally feel offended if black women wear a straight wig, and I never even said that. I don’t know what TF y’all get some of this sh—t from like why would I be bothered by the way another girl decided to wear THEIR hair? That s—t ain’t got nothing to do with me as long as she feels she looks good who TF cares? It’s just f—king hair, but that’s twisting people’s words. S—t ain’t gonna [sic] work with me. I’mma [sic] always make sure you know exactly what the f—k I mean when I say something.”