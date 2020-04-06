Ouch! Rapper Bhad Bhabie (real name: Danielle Bregoli) is facing backlash after posting a few selfie videos featuring a darker complexion on Sunday, April 5. The 17-year-old was slammed for wearing the wrong shade of foundation and even accused of trying to look like a different race.

“I have no idea what I’m talking about but I’m still pretty sure that foundation is NOT your color,” one user commented on the beauty’s selfie video. “Girl, you look gorgeous, but I didn’t know who tf you were at first,” another added with a laughing emoji. “Foundation don’t even match — embarrassing,” someone else reiterated.

In a similar video sporting the same look, fans continued to criticize her darker appearance. “This girl is tryna get blacker and blacker by the day,” one person commented, while another added, “You’re definitely trying to be a race you’re not.” A third chimed in, writing, “Cultural appropriation?”

This isn’t the first time the teen sparked controversy on Instagram. In February, the songstress took aim at Skai Jackson for “moving sneaky” by talking to guys Danielle had been spotted with. After putting the Disney alum on blast, the “Bestie” artist apparently found Skai’s mom, Kiya Cole, and continued to slam her daughter.

“Let me tell you something, little girl! I’m definitely not the one to be played with,” Kiya clapped back, according to a screengrab from The Shade Room. “Don’t come on my damn page with your trashy negativity! How about you just put your address or phone number in my DM and I will gladly have this conversation with your mother!”

Soon after, the artist’s mother, Barbara Bregoli, added fuel to the fire. “Oh listen to you preach, tell your daughter to stop speaking on mine and you think you are calling my daughter ratchet? Remember I come from New York too,” she clapped back.

Following their Instagram scuffle, Skai, 17, filed a restraining order on February 27. Of course, Danielle shared a statement shortly after. “You can try to hate me for responding to bulls–t with more bulls–t, but that’s just who I am and I don’t apologize for none of it,” she responded. “Go get your restraining order. Imma go get checks.” Clearly, she is no stranger to controversy.